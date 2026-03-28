Three die in chopper crash on Hawaiian island

Hanalei: A tourist helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed Thursday afternoon at Kalalau Beach, the Kauai Fire Department said. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai’s north shore. The area is otherwise reachable only by hiking or boat.

Police said three people died and two others were transported to Wilcox Medical Centre for treatment. An email was sent to the medical centre seeking the patients’ conditions.

Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation, a helicopter company that does sightseeing tours of Kauai’s canyons, shoreline and waterfalls. Airborne advertises a “doors-off thrill seekers adventure tour” that seats up to four people.

Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore the cliffs, beaches and waterfalls lining the Na Pali Coast.