Three-day holiday in Nepal for Mar 5 polls

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the general elections even as the border with India in Madhesh province will remain closed for 72 hours till voting is completed on March 5.

The cabinet, during a meeting held earlier in the day, decided to grant holidays on March 4, 5 and 6 at the recommendation of the Election Commission, Home Minister and government spokesperson Om Prakash Aryal told the media.

Meanwhile, border points connecting the Bara and Parsa districts in Madhesh province with India will remain closed for those three days, officials said.

In an important meeting recently, it was decided to completely seal the border during the election period.