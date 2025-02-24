Thousands set to attend funeral of Nasrallah

Beirut: Tens of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after his death in an Israeli airstrike. Nasrallah led the Iran-backed group for over 30 years.

Officials from Lebanon, Iran, and 65 countries attended. His successor, Hashem Safieddine, killed days later, will be buried separately.

The funeral aims to show Hezbollah’s resilience after setbacks, including a 14-month war with Israel. Strict security measures were enforced, and Beirut airport suspended flights for four hours.