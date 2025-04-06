Thousands of Ukrainians still held by Russia with uncertain hope of release

KYIV: Thousands of Ukrainian civilians remain in Russian captivity with little hope of release, despite calls by rights groups to prioritise them in peace talks. Many are detained without charge in occupied territories or inside Russia. Ukraine estimates over 20,000 are held; Russian rights group Memorial has verified at least 1,672 cases. Kostiantyn Zinovkin was taken from Melitopol in May 2023. His family were told he’d return soon. Instead, he’s been charged with terrorism and treason—charges his wife calls absurd, noting he’s never held Russian citizenship.

The Centre for Civil Liberties, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, launched a campaign with other groups calling for captives’ release to be central to any peace deal. “You can’t achieve sustainable peace without taking into account the human dimension,” said the Centre’s head, Oleksandra Matviichuk. Another detainee, Serhii Tsyhipa, was sentenced to 13 years for espionage after vanishing in 2022 while walking his dog. His wife Olena said the journalist was targeted for protesting the occupation and distributing aid.

Relatives say many detainees are held in harsh conditions, often tortured or pressured to confess. “Essentially, a misanthropic system has been created, and everyone who falls into it ends up in hell,” said Matviichuk. A UN report recently concluded that Russia committed torture and enforced disappearances “as crimes against humanity.” Despite repeated appeals, the issue is largely absent from high-level international talks. “While politicians discuss resources and territory, they’re not talking about people,” said Matviichuk.

Families continue to hope. “It will happen, but not tomorrow,” said Zinovkin’s wife. Tsyhipa’s wife added: “My belief in his return

is unwavering.”