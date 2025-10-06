Thousands of people march in Turkiye in support of Palestinians

Istanbul: Hundreds of thousands of people across several Turkish cities marched Sunday in support of Palestinians and an aid flotilla ‘s attempt to reach Gaza.

At the largest demonstration in Istanbul, footage showed crowds walking from the iconic Hagia Sophia to the banks of the Golden Horn, where they were greeted by dozens of boats decked in Turkish and Palestinian flags.

The marchers called for Muslim solidarity with Palestinians following midday prayers in front of the former Byzantine cathedral, now converted to a mosque.

The protests were among others planned Sunday in European cities to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023.agencies