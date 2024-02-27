Thousands of farmers meet in Warsaw over protest against EU

Thousands of farmers marched in downtown Warsaw on Tuesday to protest the European Union’s agricultural policies and the imports of cheap food from Ukraine.

The protesters say they are demanding that the Polish government withdraw from the EU’s Green Deal, a plan meant to help the environment and fight

climate change with measures that include reductions in pesticide use. Farmers across the continent say the plans are too costly.

The protesting Polish farmers also want Poland’s border with Ukraine sealed to the imports of grain and other food products that they say are bringing down the prices the farmers can get on the domestic market.

The protesters gathered at a major intersection near the landmark Palace of Culture and began walking together toward the parliament building.