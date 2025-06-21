Thousands of Afghans fleeing Iran every day to escape war, deportation

Islamabad: Thousands of Afghans are fleeing Iran every day to escape deportation and war, a major international aid agency and Taliban official said Friday. Millions of Afghans have called Iran home for decades. But they have been leaving in large numbers since October 2023, when authorities announced a crackdown on foreigners who it said were in the country illegally. Neighbouring Pakistan launched a similar campaign around the same time.

Iran’s war with Israel, which started last Friday, is also forcing them to flee as Israeli strikes target the country.

Some 5,000 Afghans are returning daily through the Islam Qala crossing in western Herat province, according to the aid agency World Vision International.

There were people “at risk, distressed, and in great need” among the 500,000 forcibly returned from Iran to Herat this year, the agency said.

“Many require support to find food and shelter, get hold of everyday essentials, and connect with their families before travelling to their hometowns or villages,” said Mark Calder, the agency’s communications and advocacy director for Afghanistan.