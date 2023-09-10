‘This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues’

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Sunday said this year’s G20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.

He made the remarks in a post on X as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat here this morning. “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues,” Biden said.