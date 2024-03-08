Theresa May to stand down as MP after 27 years

London: Theresa May, who was the prime minister of Britain between 2016 and 2019, on Friday announced her exit from frontline politics after 27 years as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons.

The 67-year-old, whose travails with getting a Brexit deal through Parliament in the wake of the June 2016 referendum ended in a forced exit from 10 Downing Street over four years ago, said

she had taken the “difficult decision” to not contest in the next general election from her Maidenhead constituency in south-east England.