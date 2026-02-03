The original Vietnamese document titled “The 2nd US Invasion Plan” was completed by the Ministry of Defence in August 2024. It suggests that in seeking “its objective of strengthening deterrence against China, the US and its allies are ready to apply unconventional forms of warfare and military intervention and even conduct large-scale invasions against countries and territories that deviate from its orbit.”

While noting that “currently there is little risk of a war against Vietnam,” the Vietnamese planners write that “due to the US’s

belligerent nature, we need to be vigilant to prevent the US and its allies from creating a pretext to launch an invasion of our country.”