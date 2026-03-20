Thapa tenders resignation as Nepali Congress chief

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa has submitted his resignation from the post after the party’s defeat in the recently held general elections, a media report said on Thursday. The House of Representatives elections held on March 5 elected a 275-member Lower House known as the Pratinidhi Sabha.

The Nepali Congress (NC) secured 38 seats in the polls, despite its slogan -- “This time, over 100 seats”. Thapa, 49, who was projected as the NC’s prime ministerial candidate, also lost from Dhanusha-4 constituency to Amaresh Singh of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Thapa submitted his resignation to NC Vice President Bishwa Prakash Sharma shortly after a date for the party Central Working Committee meeting was fixed, The Kathmandu

Post reported.