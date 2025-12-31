Thailand releases 18 Cambodian PoW as part of ceasefire pact

Bangkok: Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (PoW) held for five months, fulfilling the terms of a ceasefire pact the two countries signed to end bitter fighting along their border.

The release was stipulated in the ceasefire agreement signed Saturday by the defence ministers of the two countries at the same border checkpoint between Thailand’s Chanthaburi province and Cambodia’s Pailin province where the soldiers were released. “The repatriation of the 18 Cambodian soldiers was undertaken as a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building, as well as in adherence to international humanitarian principles,” Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said the release “creates an environment conducive to peace, stability, and the full normalisation of relations for the benefit of both nations and their people in the near future.”

The soldiers’ release removes a major impediment toward that goal after two rounds of destructive combat over competing territorial claims.