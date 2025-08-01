Thailand, Cambodia plan border visits for diplomats

Bangkok: Thailand and Cambodia separately planned border visits for foreign diplomats to observe damages from the nearly weeklong clash, as violence that continued after a ceasefire appears to have eased.

The ceasefire reached in Malaysia was supposed to take effect at midnight Monday, but it was quickly tested as Thailand and Cambodia continued to accuse each other of violating the truce agreements. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday it is organising a trip to the border for military attachés of foreign missions and the media on Friday to show the impact of the clashes on the ground.

Cambodia is also organising a border visit for foreign diplomats on the same day. It held a similar trip on Wednesday attended by representatives from 13 countries, including the US and China. Thailand’s govt spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said Thursday that there had been no new clashes reported Wednesday.