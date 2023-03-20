Thai Parl dissolved, poll in May

Bangkok: Thailand’s Parliament was dissolved Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election that poses an opportunity to lessen the military’s influence in politics. The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the vote provisionally set for May 7.

The election will pit the popular opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment, closely linked to the military.

Thaksin-led and -backed parties have won the most seats in every election since 2001, but have been blocked from staying in power by military coups, unfavourable rulings by the conservative judiciary and election laws drafted to favour army-backed parties.

The leading Pheu Thai candidate is Thaksin’s daughter, 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is heavily favoured in opinion polls.