Cargo ship Mayuree Naree sailing to India attacked in Strait of Hormuz: Thai navy

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday shortly after departing from the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Thai Navy said, as regional tensions continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. Three people are missing.

The ship, Mayuree Naree, a 30,000 deadweight-ton bulk carrier owned by Precious Shipping Pcl, was attacked while transiting the strategic waterway. Oman’s navy has rescued 20 crew members who abandoned ship and evacuated in a lifeboat, and brought them ashore in Khasab, Thai navy spokesman Paraj Ratanajaipan said in a statement.

More details awaited.