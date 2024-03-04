Thai court drops case against former PM Yingluck Shinawatra

Bangkok: A Thai court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, on charges of mishandling funds for a government project in 2013, the latest legal victory for the powerful family of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The ruling came shortly after Thaksin, Yingluck’s brother, was released on parole on corruption-related offenses. Last year, he returned home after more than a decade of self-imposed exile, and was detained in a hospital for six months before being granted clemency because of his age and ill health.

It was the latest favorable verdict for Yingluck, who was prime minister from 2011 until she was forced from office in 2014. In December last year, the same court cleared Yingluck of abuse of power in connection with a personnel transfer she had overseen.

But to return to Thailand without facing prison, she would also need a pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn or other form of clemency. In 2017 she was sentenced in absentia for alleged negligence in implementing a rice subsidy program that lost the government a massive amount of money, estimated to be as much as 500 billion baht (14 billion).

Yingluck and her supporters said she is innocent and was being persecuted in an effort to dismantle Thaksin’s political machine. He was toppled from power by a military coup in 2006 after being accused of abuse of power, corruption and disrespect for the country’s monarchy.

The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party came to power last year after a general election in a coalition with military parties connected to the coups that twice removed the family from power, and Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtran has since become the party’s leader and a prospective future prime minister.

The judges unanimously acquitted Yingluck and five other defendants accused of mishandling 240 million baht (6.7 million) that had been earmarked for a roadshow to tout investors on an ambitious infrastructure plan, according to a statement from a special body

under a division of the Supreme Court that handles criminal cases against political officeholders.