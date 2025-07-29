Thai, Cambodia ceasefire holds amid border tensions

Surin: A ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia appeared to hold Tuesday as tensions lingered despite a truce agreement to end deadly border clashes following economic pressure from the US

The ceasefire that was reached in Malaysia was supposed to take effect at midnight, but was quickly tested. The Thai army accused Cambodia of launching attacks in multiple areas early Tuesday, but Cambodia said there was no firing in any location.

The Thai army later said fighting had stopped after military commanders along the border from both sides met. They agreed to halt troop movements, avoid escalation and establish coordination teams ahead of a joint border committee meeting in Cambodia on August 4, army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said.