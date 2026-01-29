Texas halts H-1B visas at state universities, agencies

Houston Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered state agencies and public universities to immediately halt new H-1B visa petitions, tightening hiring rules at taxpayer-funded institutions, a step likely to impact Indian professionals.

The freeze will remain in effect through May 2027.

The directive issued on Tuesday said that the state agencies and public universities must stop filing new petitions unless they receive written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The governor’s order, in a red state that is home to thousands of H-1B visa holders, comes as the Trump administration has initiated steps to reshape the visa programme.

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa programme, and amid the federal

government’s ongoing review of that programme to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter,” Abbot said.

Institutions must also report on H-1B usage, including numbers, job roles, countries of

origin, and visa expiry dates, the letter said.