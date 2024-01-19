Tensions with Iran won’t affect Pak polls: EC

Islamabad: General elections scheduled in Pakistan for February 8 won’t be affected by the escalating tensions with Iran, the caretaker government and the election commission have said following the tit-for-tat exchange of strikes between the two neighbours this week.

Pakistan on Thursday used killer drones and rockets to carry out “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province, killing nine people.

The strikes came two days after Iran launched unprecedented missile and drone attacks on what it said were directed at the bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group ‘Jaish al-Adl’ in Balochistan province, prompting Pakistan to recall its ambassador to Iran, expel the Iranian envoy and suspend all planned high-level bilateral visits.

Responding to a query by a newspaper if the border tension between Pakistan and Iran will affect the planned polls, the ECP spokesperson said that the polls body is still determined and focused on holding elections as scheduled.