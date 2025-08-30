Tensions soar in Jakarta after police struck delivery rider caught in rally

Jakarta: Tensions soared in Indonesia’s capital on Friday after a delivery rider was allegedly run over by a police armoured vehicle during clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers’ allowances.

Protesters marched to the headquarters of the police mobile brigade in central Jakarta early Friday, and some attempted to storm the compound. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

An angry group of protesters set fire to a police post and cars parked near the police compound. They also destroyed traffic signs and other infrastructure, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the area.

The unrest came after a video on social media, apparently showing the death of the motorcycle taxi driver during Thursday’s clashes, shocked the nation and spurred a broader outcry against the security forces.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, was reportedly completing a food delivery service order when he was caught in the clash following days of violent demonstrations.

Witnesses told local television that the armoured car from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

President Prabowo Subianto appealed for calm and expressed condolences in a televised speech.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply saddened by this incident,” Subianto said. “I was shocked and disappointed by the officers’

excessive actions.”