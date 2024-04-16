Tensions rise in Australia after bishop, priest injured in knife attack in Sydney

Sydney: A teenager has been accused of wounding a Christian bishop and a priest during a church service in the second high-profile knife attack to rock Sydney in recent days, leaving communities on edge, leaders calling for calm and a besieged church urging against retaliation.

The 16-year-old was overpowered by the shocked congregation at Christ the Good Shepherd Church after he allegedly stabbed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and the Rev. Isaac Royel during a service on Monday night that was being streamed online.

Police have not commented on reports that the boy’s fingers were severed by parishioners in the Orthodox Assyrian church in suburban Wakeley, but confirmed his hand injuries were “severe.”

Video of the attack spread quickly on social media and an angry mob converged on the church demanding vengeance. They hurled bricks, bottles and fence boards at police, who temporarily barricaded

the boy inside the church for his own safety. Many in the crowd chanted “an eye for

an eye” and “bring him out.” Several people including police officers required hospital treatment following the hourslong riot.

The church said in a statement on Tuesday it “denounced retaliation of any kind.”