Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to Niger

Niamey: Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.

The ECOWAS bloc said on Thursday it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

Earlier, two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had told a top US diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule. It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it. Conflict experts say it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks. “Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements ... We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region,” Ouattara said on state television. Niger was seen as one of the last hopes for Western nations to partner with in beating back a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaeda and the IS that’s ravaged the region.