Tens of thousands people flee their homes as Thailand, Cambodia clash

Surin: Tens of thousands of people sought refuge on Friday as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered a second day, heightening fears of a broader conflict.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis later Friday in New York, while Malaysia, which chairs a regional bloc that includes both countries, called for an end to hostilities and offered to mediate.

The Health Ministry on Friday said more than 58,000 have fled from villages to temporary shelters in four affected Thai border provinces, while Cambodian authorities said more than 4,000 people have evacuated from areas near the border.

The fighting has killed at least 14 people in Thailand, while Cambodia confirmed its first fatality on Friday.

Tensions over a disputed border area erupted into fighting after a land mine explosion along the border, wounding five Thai soldiers on Wednesday.

Clashes break out across border areas.

The Thai military reported clashes early Friday in multiple areas, including along the border at Chong Bok and Phu Makhuea in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, at Phanom Dong Rak in Surin province, and near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple. AP reporters near the border could hear sounds of artillery from early morning hours.