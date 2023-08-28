Tehran summons Swiss diplomat over US seizure of Iranian crude oil

Tehran: Iran has summoned a Swiss diplomat over the apparent US seizure of Iranian crude oil from a ship that sat for months off Texas, an official said Monday.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani mark the latest twist in the saga of the oil once aboard the tanker Suez Rajan, which had become mired in the wider tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic.

That’s even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran.