Tehran starts rebuilding missile sites hit by Israel

Dubai: Iran has begun rebuilding missile-production sites targeted by Israel during its 12-day war in June, satellite images analysed by The Associated Press show, but a key component is likely still missing.

Reconstituting the missile programme is crucial for the Islamic Republic, which believes another round of war with Israel may happen. The missiles are one of Iran’s few military deterrents after the war decimated its air defence systems — something that Tehran long has insisted will never be included in negotiations with the West.

Missile experts told AP that obtaining the mixers is a goal for Tehran, particularly as it prepares for possible UN sanctions to be reimposed on the country later this month.