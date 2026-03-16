Iran's FM denies seeking ceasefire, sees ‘no reason’ to talk to the US

Dubai: US and Israeli forces continued pounding Iran, striking multiple cities including Tehran, Hamadan and Isfahan, even as Iranian counterattacks persisted. Damage was reported in several Israeli cities following the latest exchanges of fire between the two sides. Amid the escalating conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran was seeking truce talks, rejecting the suggestion that Iran had reached out for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Israel launched fresh waves of attacks on southern Lebanon while massing tanks and forces along the border. The death toll in Lebanon has climbed to 850, including more than 100 children. In Washington, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he expects the war on Iran to end within “the next few weeks”, in what appeared to be an attempt to calm global markets. The regional fallout has widened as rockets and drones targeted Baghdad’s International Airport, which houses a US diplomatic mission. At the same time, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia reported intercepting drones and missiles.