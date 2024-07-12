Teenager held after UK gurdwara attack with ‘bladed weapon’

London: A 17-year-old boy remains in custody after two women were injured in a suspected religiously aggravated incident involving a “bladed weapon” at a gurdwara in Kent, south-east England, local police said on Friday.

Kent Police said its officers were called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Thursday evening to investigate reports that a male had entered the place of worship and attempted to assault members of the gathering. The gurdwara, among the largest in Europe, said that ‘Guru Granth Sahib Ji’ was not present in the Darbar Hall at the time of the incident.

“It was reported that a male had entered the location and attempted to assault those in attendance whilst armed with a bladed weapon. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident,” Kent Police stated.