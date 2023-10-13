Teacher killed, 2 hurt in France school stabbing

Arras: A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalisation stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.

The attack was being investigated as potential terrorism amid soaring global tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas. It also happened almost three years after another teacher, Samuel Paty. was beheaded by a radicalised Chechen near a Paris area school. French anti-terror prosecutors were leading the investigation into the stabbings at the Gambetta-Carnot school, which enrols students ages 11-18 and is located in the city of Arras, some 115 miles (185 kilometres) north of Paris.

A colleague and a fellow teacher identified the dead educator as Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher at

the school.