Tata Capital, LG to launch IPOs worth over `27K crore next week

New Delhi: The primary market is set for a busy week as two major companies, Tata Capital Ltd and LG Electronics India Ltd, gear up to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), collectively worth more than Rs 27,000 crore.

The twin issues are expected to draw strong investor interest, given their scale and the stature of their parent groups.

The IPOs come at a time when the Indian market is experiencing a boom in primary market activity, despite a struggling broader equity market.

In 2025, a total of 78 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through maiden public offerings, and several issues are lined up for this month.

The Rs 15,512 crore Tata Capital IPO, the largest issue of the year, will open for subscription on October 6 and close on October 8. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares.

At the upper end of the Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share price band, the NBFC is valued at around Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

Under the OFS component, Tata Sons will offload 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation will divest 3.58 crore shares.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen Tata Capital’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future growth and lending operations.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6 per cent stake, and IFC owns 1.8 per cent.

Following closely, LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea’s LG conglomerate, will open its Rs 11,607 crore IPO for subscription from October 7 to October 9. This will be the second South Korean firm to tap Indian markets after Hyundai Motors India’s listing last year.

Also, LG Electronics India’s issue will be the third-largest IPO of 2025, following Tata Capital’s upcoming Rs 15,512 crore issue and HDB Financial Services’ Rs 12,500 crore listing in June.

The LG IPO, entirely an OFS of 10.18 crore shares, representing a 15 per cent stake, will not bring in any proceeds to the Indian unit, as all funds will go to the South Korea-based parent. The price band has been set at Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company at about Rs 77,400 crore.

The South Korean firm is a leading player in consumer electronics and home appliances, manufacturing products such as washing machines, refrigerators, LED TVs, ACs, and microwaves at its Noida and Pune plants.

Tata Capital’s shares are expected to list on October 13, while those of LG Electronics India are expected to list on October 14.