Tarnished by October 7, Netanyahu’s legacy may be reshaped by ongoing war with Iran

Tel Aviv: In the days after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed a shellshocked shadow of himself. He looked diminished and downtrodden by the surprise assault that created a national emergency and caused his public support to plummet.

Now, as Israel faces another unprecedented crisis in a war with Iran, Netanyahu appears rejuvenated. With the US lending its support against a threat he has devoted his life to confronting, Netanyahu is demonstrating a resurgent confidence that could signal a new turning point in his lengthy political career.

Even as Iranian missiles pound Israeli cities, Netanyahu, 75, has the chance to salvage his sagging political fortunes and reshape a legacy punctured by Hamas’ attacks, a corruption trial and a history of divisive rule.

If he succeeds, it will cement his reputation within Israel as a political wizard who can rise from the ashes.

“Netanyahu has proven that he is a phoenix,” said veteran Israeli journalist and Netanyahu biographer Mazal Mualem.

The war is far from won. Israel is still vulnerable to Iranian attacks, and whatever political boost Netanyahu gains from the latest developments could dissipate by elections scheduled for next year. He is the same polarizing leader he was yesterday.

Internationally, he faces an arrest warrant for charges of war crimes in Gaza. He is widely reviled across the Arab world.