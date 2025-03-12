Tariff war intesifies with EU making its moves against Trump

Brussels: The European Union on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on US industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

The world’s biggest trading bloc was expecting the US tariffs a nd prepared in advance, but the measures still place great strain on already tense transatlantic relations. Only last month, Washington warned Europe that it would have to take care of its own security in the future.

The EU measures will cover goods from the United States worth some 26 billion euros ($28 billion), and not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans will be hit, as they were during President Donald Trump’s first term.

The EU duties aim for pressure points in the US while minimising additional damage to Europe. The tariffs — taxes on imports — primarily target Republican-held states, hitting soybeans in House speaker Mike Johnson’s Louisiana, but also beef and poultry in Kansas and Nebraska. Produce in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia is also on the list.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that the bloc “will always remain open to negotiation”.

“As the US are applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros,”

she said.