Talks with US complicated by American strike on nuclear sites: Iran’s top doplomat

Dubai: Iran’s top diplomat said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country’s nuclear programme has been “complicated” by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused “serious damage”.

The US was one of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to limits on its uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief and other benefits.That deal unravelled after US President Donald Trump pulled the US out unilaterally during his first term. Trump has suggested he is interested in new talks with Iran and said the two sides would meet next week. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left open the possibility that his country would again enter talks on its nuclear program.