Talks between Saudi Arabia & Iran halted over protests in Iran

Baghdad: Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said.

The talks had been lauded as a breakthrough that would ease regional tensions. Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said last month after taking office that Iraq had been asked to continue facilitating the dialogue.

However, an anticipated sixth round of talks, to be hosted by Baghdad, has not been scheduled because Tehran refuses to meet with Saudi officials as protests in Iran enter a fourth month, according to the Iraqi officials.

"The Iranian-Saudi negotiations have stalled, and this will have a negative impact on the region," said Amer al-Fayez, an Iraqi lawmaker and member of the parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee.

On his first official visit to Tehran in November, al-Sudani inquired about resuming the talks and mentioned he would be travelling to the Saudi capital of Riyadh soon.

But the Iranians told him they would not meet with Saudi counterparts and accused the kingdom of supporting country-wide protests in Iran through Saudi-funded media channels, according to an official who is a member of Iraq's ruling Coordination Framework coalition, an alliance of mostly Iran-backed groups. The details were confirmed by five Iraqi officials, including government officials, Iran-backed militia groups and Shiite Muslim political party figures. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the subject with the media. Iran's UN mission confirmed the talks had halted but did not provide an explanation.

"The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia ceased before the recent developments in Iran, for a variety of reasons. It might be worth asking Saudi Arabia about them," the mission said in a statement.

The kingdom did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran's apparent refusal to continue with the talks is a setback for al-Sudani, who had hoped an ongoing Saudi-Iran dialogue would enable Iraq to buttress its role as a regional mediator.