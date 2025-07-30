Taliban sends Afghans to Qatar to ease unemployment in Afghanistan

Abuja: At least 25 people died and 11 more have gone missing after a heavy downpour triggered flash flooding in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Adamawa, a federal agency said Tuesday.

The flooding which began on Sunday in five communities in the Yola area of the state, has so far displaced 5,560 people, the NEMA said. A camp for displaced people has been set up at Aliyu Musdafa College in Yola, and basic necessities have been provided, NEMA said.

“The presence of both governmental and non-governmental partners have been significant, contributing to the effective management of the humanitarian situation,” it said.agencies