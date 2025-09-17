Taliban leader bans Wi-Fi in Afghan province

Jalalabad: The Taliban leader banned fibre optic internet in an Afghan province to “prevent immorality”, a spokesman for the administration said Tuesday.

It’s the first time a ban of this kind has been imposed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, and leaves government offices, the private sector, public institutions, and homes in northern Balkh province without Wi-Fi internet. Mobile internet remains functional, however.

Haji Attaullah Zaid, a provincial government spokesman, said there was no longer cable internet access in Balkh by order of a “complete ban” from the leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.agencies