Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan

19 Sept 2025

Jalalabad: A Taliban crackdown to “prevent immorality” is spreading across Afghanistan, with more provinces losing access to fibre-optic internet after the country’s leader imposed a complete ban on the technology.

It’s the first time a ban of this kind has been imposed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, and leaves government offices, the private sector, public institutions, and homes without Wi-Fi internet. Mobile internet remains functional, however.

