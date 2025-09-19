Taliban internet ban spreads across Afghanistan
Jalalabad: A Taliban crackdown to “prevent immorality” is spreading across Afghanistan, with more provinces losing access to fibre-optic internet after the country’s leader imposed a complete ban on the technology.
It’s the first time a ban of this kind has been imposed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, and leaves government offices, the private sector, public institutions, and homes without Wi-Fi internet. Mobile internet remains functional, however.
