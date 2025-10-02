Taliban govt in Afghanistan rejects reports of nationwide internet ban

Islamabad: The Taliban government on Wednesday rejected reports of a nationwide internet ban in Afghanistan, saying old fibre optic cables are worn out and are being replaced.

The announcement was the Taliban’s first public statement on a communications blackout that has disrupted banking, commerce and aviation.

Several provinces last month confirmed an internet shutdown because of a decree from the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to combat immorality.

“There is nothing like the rumours being spread that we have imposed a ban on the internet,” Taliban officials said in a three-line statement shared in a WhatsApp chat group with Pakistani journalists.

The statement, also posted on social media platform X, cited Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying ongoing nationwide disruptions were the result of “decaying fibre optic infrastructure” that is now being replaced. The statement did not say when or if services would be restored.

For Maruf Nabizada, the internet is a vital link to Afghanistan. He fled the country in 2022 with his family and settled in the Netherlands.

He and his wife use WhatsApp to stay in touch with their relatives.

They have called every hour for the past three days, but their relatives in western Herat province remain offline.