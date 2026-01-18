‘Taking paracetamol in pregnancy doesn’t increase your baby’s risk of autism or ADHD’

Adelaide: If you’ve been pregnant in the past few months, you may have faced a dilemma. You wake up with a fever, a pounding headache or back pain – and then pause. Is it safe to take paracetamol?

That hesitation isn’t surprising. In September last year, the United States government sowed widespread doubt and anxiety by linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity (ADHD).

But now a major new international study, published today in The Lancet, provides some much-needed clarity.

The research confirms that taking paracetamol – also known as acetaminophen, or by brand names such as Panadol and Tylenol – does not increase a baby’s risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual disability when used in pregnancy.

Paracetamol remains a safe and effective way to treat fever and pain at any stage of pregnancy.

The researchers carried out a large systematic review and meta-analysis, meaning they didn’t just study one group of people. Instead, they pulled together results from many previous studies.

In total, they reviewed 43 studies that focused on whether children exposed to paracetamol in the womb were more likely to later be diagnosed with autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.

Crucially, the authors prioritised sibling-comparison studies. Sibling studies compare siblings from the same family, where one used paracetamol during pregnancy and another didn’t.

This approach produces higher-quality results for comparison. It helps researchers isolate what they’re studying – in this case, paracetamol.

Siblings’ shared genetics, home environment and family background mean there won’t be differences in these factors, which could distort results (known as “confounding factors”). The authors used extensive statistical methods to ensure their results were accurate.

Across these higher-quality studies, the researchers found no meaningful increase in the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children whose mothers used paracetamol during pregnancy.

This was true when the authors (a) looked only at sibling studies, (b) focused on studies with low risk of bias and (c) examined children followed for more than five years.

In other words, when the strongest methods were used, the earlier alarming links simply didn’t hold up.