Take me out of here; I don’t want to remain in jail: Imran tells lawyers

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has told his lawyers to take him out from the Attock jail as he does not want to remain in a cell that is infested with flies during the day and insects at night.

Khan, charged with corruption in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years, is unhappy and worried as he remains holed up in his prison cell. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the case. Khan has appealed his conviction by filing a plea at the Islamabad High Court. “Take me out of here; I don’t want to remain in jail,” the officials quoted Khan, as saying. a