Taiwan slams China for shooting drills off coast

Taipei: Taiwan on Thursday condemned China’s military exercises after Beijing designated an area to conduct shooting drills off the self-governed island’s southwest coast.

China considers the island a renegade province to be taken by force if necessary and in recent years has increased military activity around Taiwan’s waters and airspace.

“China is the biggest troublemaker for regional peace and stability, and the sole and greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in a 24-hour period it detected 45 aircraft, 14 navy vessels and one ship from the Chinese military operating around Taiwan, of which 34 had crossed into its waters and airspace. This comes after Taiwan said four Chinese coast guard boats entered into its waters near Kinmen

island earlier this week.