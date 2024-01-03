Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over it

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said that China sent four balloons over the island, three of which passed near to a key air force base.

The reported incursions on Tuesday come as China has been upping its threat to use force to annex the self-governing republic.

Taiwan is holding elections for its president and legislature on January 13,

and China has used its military, diplomatic and economic power to influence voters to back candidates

favouring unification between the sides.

The pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party is leading in most polls.