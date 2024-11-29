Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, ships ahead of Lai US stopover

Taipei: Taiwan said Friday it detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and ships around the island ahead of a Hawaii stopover by President Lai Ching-te, part of a Pacific tour that has sparked fury in Beijing.Beijing insists self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island and its claim to be a sovereign nation.

To press its claims, China deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis, with the number of sorties increasing in recent years. In the 24 hours to 6:00 am on Friday (2200 GMT Thursday), Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 33 Chinese aircraft and eight navy vessels in its airspace and waters.