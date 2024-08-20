Taiwan conducts live-fire missile drills

Jiupeng: Taiwan’s military launched surface-to-air missiles in live-fire drills conducted Tuesday in response to growing military pressure from China.

The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan.

Among the missiles launched were Taiwan’s domestically made Sky Bow III anti-ballistic missiles along with the US-made Patriot PAC II and surface-to-air Standard missiles.

China claims the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and ramped up its military threat in recent years.

Beijing in particular dislikes Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te, who took office earlier this year and whom Beijing has called a separatist.

Taipei has boosted its deterrence capabilities in response. Missiles, both domestically built and US-made, are key to its defence strategy.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said all the missiles launched Tuesday hit their targets.

“This shows our training is very strict and solid,” he said.

Beijing did not immediately react to

Taiwan’s drill. China sends military jets and vessels near Taiwan frequently in what critics call an intimidation tactic.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said early Tuesday it spotted five Chinese military jets and 11 ships close to its shores over the previous 24 hours.