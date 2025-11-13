Taiwan braces for Fung-wong, evacuates more than 8,300

Taipei: Taiwan evacuated more than 8,300 people from coastal and mountainous areas and closed schools before a tropical storm brushes the southern part of the island later on Wednesday.

Fung-wong had super typhoon strength when it battered the Philippines on Sunday, causing flooding, landslides, power outages and at least 27 deaths. Still holding tropical storm strength on Wednesday morning, it was expected to continue losing wind speed and size as it approached Taiwan.

Heavy rains and flooding injured at least 51 people as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Fire Agency.

Authorities evacuated 8,326 people, the majority from the eastern Hualien County, where a typhoon in September left 18 dead.

An overflowing creek flooded a village in Hualien on Tuesday. Images carried by local media showed a car being swept away by floodwater.

Schools and offices were closed in central and southern parts of Taiwan, including the coastal cities of Kaohsiung, Taichung and Tainan, as well as Pingtung, Chiayi and Miaoli counties.