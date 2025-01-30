Taiwan: 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes buildings

Taipei: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook buildings in Taiwan on Thursday morning, as a series of temblors hit the island, causing little damage but possibly portending more seismic activity in the near future. The biggest of the quakes hit at 10:11 am in Chiayi county’s Dapu township at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Agency and the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 250

kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital, Taipei, where buildings swayed slightly.

That was followed shortly afterward by at least a dozen smaller quakes in Dapu. No damage or casualties were immediately reported. All were aftershocks from a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Dapu on Jan. 21 and sent 15 people to the hospital with minor injuries and damaged buildings and a highway bridge.