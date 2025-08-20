Syria’s top diplomat, Israeli delegation meet in Paris as US pushes for normalising ties

Beirut: Syria’s foreign minister held a rare direct meeting with an Israeli delegation in Paris on Tuesday, talks that were brokered by the United States as part of a diplomatic push for Syria and Israel to normalise relations despite a recent surge in tensions between them.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met with Israeli officials to discuss de-escalating tensions and restoring a 1974 ceasefire agreement — a deal that established a demilitarised separation zone between Israeli and Syrian forces and stationed a UN peacekeeping force to maintain calm.

The statement gave no details on the outcome of the Paris meeting.

But a senior Trump administration official, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the matter, confirmed the talks.

“The United States continues to support any efforts that will bring lasting stability and peace between Israel and its neighbours,” the official told The Associated Press.