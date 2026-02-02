Syria’s interior ministry forces enter key city under deal with SDF

Al-Hassakeh: A small contingent of security forces with Syria’s interior ministry entered the city of al-Hassakeh on Monday as part of a deal between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the city.

The SDF announced the new agreement with the central government on Friday, aiming to

stabilise a ceasefire that ended weeks of fighting.

It lays out steps toward integrating the force into the army and police forces and integrating civilian institutions in

SDF-controlled areas into the central government.

Under the deal, government military forces will not enter Kurdish-majority areas, but small contingents of security forces reporting to the interior

ministry will enter the cities of al-Hassakeh and Qamishli to secure state-affiliated institutions such as the civil registry, passport offices and the airport, and to restart work at those institutions.

Also Monday, a court in Iraq announced that it has begun investigative procedures with

1,387 accused members of the Islamic State group who were recently transferred by the US military from prisons in Syria to Iraq.agencies