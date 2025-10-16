Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa meets with Putin

Moscow: Syria’s interim leader, who led a swift rebel offensive last year that ousted former Syrian President Bashar Assad despite years of Moscow’s support, held talks Wednesday in Russia during his first visit to the country.

Welcoming interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the historic links between Moscow and Damascus, and he voiced hope for their expansion. The meeting underlines Russia’s desire to establish working ties with Syria’s new leadership and secure a military foothold in the country. Assad was an ally of Russia, and Moscow’s scorched-earth intervention in support of him a decade ago turned the tide of Syria’s civil war, keeping Assad in his seat until his swift removal in December.

Russia, which has focused on the fighting in Ukraine and kept only a small military contingent in Syria, didn’t try to counter the rebel offensive but gave asylum to Assad after he fled the country. Despite having been on opposite sides of the battle lines during the civil war, the new rulers in Damascus have taken a pragmatic approach to relations with Moscow.

Russia has retained a presence at its air and naval bases on the Syrian coast, and the Kremlin has voiced hope for negotiating a deal to keep the outposts. Moscow has also reportedly sent oil shipments to Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the future of the Russian bases in Syria was on the talks’ agenda. Syrian state news agency SANA reported that al-Sharaa and Putin will “discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest and explore ways to develop cooperation to serve the common interests of both countries.”

Al-Sharaa didn’t mention the Russian bases in his brief televised remarks at the start of the meeting but emphasised the “historic ties” between the countries and noted the importance of developing them.AGENCIES