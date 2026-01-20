Syrian military announces new, 4-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces

Damascus: The Syrian military announced Tuesday evening a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces after a previous agreement fell through.

There was no immediate response from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The two sides have been clashing for two weeks, amid a breakdown in negotiations over implementation of a deal to merge their forces together.

The announcement came after SDF forces earlier Tuesday abandoned their posts guarding a camp housing thousands of people affiliated with the Islamic State militant group.agencies