Syrian Kurds return home to celebrate Nowruz for 1st time since exile

Al Basouta(Syria): Eight years after fleeing a Turkish offensive, Abdul Rahman Omar has returned to his village in the Afrin district of northern Syria, joining hundreds of displaced Kurds going back home.

His return coincided with celebrations of Nowruz, marked publicly for the first time after being declared a national holiday.

Nowruz, a 3,000-year-old festival rooted in Zoroastrianism and widely celebrated across the region, featured dances, torch-lit processions and Kurdish symbols.

For many, it marked both cultural revival and newfound freedom after decades of restrictions under former president Bashar Assad, when such celebrations were banned.

The returns follow a political and military shift. Afrin was seized by Turkey and allied forces in 2018, displacing Kurdish residents.

Recent fighting in Aleppo and a subsequent agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces paved the way for integrating Kurdish fighters into the national army and enabling displaced families to return.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has introduced reforms recognising Kurdish identity, including granting Kurdish official language status and restoring citizenship to thousands.

However, celebrations were marred by tensions after a Syrian flag was torn down in Kobani, triggering clashes in Afrin and other areas. Curfews were imposed, and authorities said they were investigating the incident, while Kurdish officials urged calm.